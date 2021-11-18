Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

