CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

