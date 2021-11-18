Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.