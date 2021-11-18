Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 954.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

