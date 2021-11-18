Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toll Brothers by 301.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 324.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

TOL stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.