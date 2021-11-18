Veriti Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.81. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

