Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

NYSE:DE opened at $353.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.60. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

