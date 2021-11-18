Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Truvvo Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Truvvo Partners LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

