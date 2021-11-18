Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

