Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $200.13 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.