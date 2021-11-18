Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $670,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AMETEK by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $141.33 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

