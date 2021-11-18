Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $52,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $186.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.