Salem Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.89. 35,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,686. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

