Carlson Capital Management Buys 4,485 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,796. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

