Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.17. 18,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,083. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -0.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

