Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16), reports. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Vivint Smart Home updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $59,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.