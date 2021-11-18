Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 1,417 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.
Shares of HRMY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
