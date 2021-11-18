Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 1,417 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.27.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

