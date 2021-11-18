United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

United Insurance has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

Shares of UIHC opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $195.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 207,852 shares of company stock valued at $700,035. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Insurance by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Insurance by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

