Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

