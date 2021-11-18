Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

