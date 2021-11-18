Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $359.17 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $352.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

