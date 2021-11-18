Independence (IHC) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Independence (NYSE: IHC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Independence to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Independence has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Independence and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Competitors 575 1987 2233 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Independence’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $443.86 million $18.88 million 7.90 Independence Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 4.44

Independence’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Independence. Independence is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 35.00% -0.14% -0.06% Independence Competitors 3.57% 4.03% 0.61%

Summary

Independence peers beat Independence on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co. engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

