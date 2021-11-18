State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,488 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $307.75 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $316.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

