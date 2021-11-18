State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,681 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $144.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

