Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,655. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

