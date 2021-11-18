Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 870.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

VOT stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.34. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.58 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

