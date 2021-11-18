Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.27 and a 52-week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

