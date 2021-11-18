STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Trimmed by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 3.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,756. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.