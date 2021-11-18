Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 633 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for about 2.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

