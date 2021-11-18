Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 4.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.58.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.