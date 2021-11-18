The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.39. 451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

