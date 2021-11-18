Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Down 0.2%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF accounts for 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 91.83% of Formidable ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

