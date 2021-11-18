Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.
