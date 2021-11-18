$153.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $153.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $594.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $644.79 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $657.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.15. 5,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,123. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

