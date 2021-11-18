Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $43.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $178.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $180.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $168.07 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $174.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,414. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

