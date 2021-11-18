Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €121.56

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €129.89 ($152.81).

Several research firms recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SIX2 stock opened at €158.60 ($186.59) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €139.45 and its 200 day moving average is €125.42. Sixt has a one year low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a one year high of €170.30 ($200.35). The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.