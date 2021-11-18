Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €121.56

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €129.89 ($152.81).

Several research firms recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock opened at €158.60 ($186.59) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €139.45 and its 200 day moving average is €125.42. Sixt has a one year low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a one year high of €170.30 ($200.35). The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.