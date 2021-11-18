FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $236.30

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $236.30 and last traded at $237.19, with a volume of 19275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.64.
FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.90.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
