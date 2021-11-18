FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $236.30

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $236.30 and last traded at $237.19, with a volume of 19275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.64.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

