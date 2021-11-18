Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 15,418 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 9,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,463. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

