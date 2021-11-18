Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 29,337 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 29,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $397,222.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

