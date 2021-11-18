Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 25,663 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 25,663 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $347,477.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $339.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

