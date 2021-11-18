Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 34.5% Lower This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $22,730.59 and approximately $199,612.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.46 or 0.00365851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

