LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $129.60

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.60 and last traded at $129.88, with a volume of 863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

