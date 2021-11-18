Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$124.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$85.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.33. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$54.04 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.63 billion and a PE ratio of -44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

