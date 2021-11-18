Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

NYSE LOW opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $255.22.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,099,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.95.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.