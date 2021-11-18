Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Sells 4,320 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 4,320 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $11,620.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 3,660 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $10,101.60.

On Friday, September 10th, Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $139,777.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSLS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.