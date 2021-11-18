Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.53

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

