Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the October 14th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIIAY. HSBC cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 118,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

