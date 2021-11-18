Edward D. Bagley Acquires 36,574 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 36,574 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 335,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.21. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ClearOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.