Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853. Temenos has a twelve month low of $117.16 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMSNY shares. Barclays cut shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

