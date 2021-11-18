Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.77

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. UBS Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 446.67%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

